Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Position Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Plains GP in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.59. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 1.59%. Analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 62,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $1,006,880.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,752.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.