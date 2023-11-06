Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procore Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Procore Technologies from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joy Driscoll Durling sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $202,639.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,267,820.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $198,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,939.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,678 shares of company stock worth $28,189,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

