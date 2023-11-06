Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 268.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 18.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 113.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

