Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 56.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Wedbush raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.9 %

EWBC stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.