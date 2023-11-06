Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 guidance at $0.34-0.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.34-1.41 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $25.68 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.

Read Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 485.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.