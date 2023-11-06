Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $260,229.20 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03.

On Friday, August 11th, Baiju Bhatt sold 81,548 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $870,932.64.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.69 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.