Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CAO Sells $195,228.88 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $195,228.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,593. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku Stock Up 8.6 %

Roku stock opened at $84.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roku from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Loop Capital lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

