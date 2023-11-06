Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Sells $157,440.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gidon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $155,747.52.

Shares of ROKU opened at $84.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.75. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.08.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

