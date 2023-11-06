Roth Mkm Raises Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target to $12.75

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $12.50 to $12.75 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Cambium Networks Stock Down 6.4 %

Insider Activity

CMBM opened at $4.57 on Friday. Cambium Networks has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Neal M. Kurk bought 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 19.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

