Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

