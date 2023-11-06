Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Semtech worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Semtech by 89.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $260,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Semtech by 10.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $5,404,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

