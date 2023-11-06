Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Service Properties Trust worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,357,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,719,000 after purchasing an additional 121,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,179,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,059,000 after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,852,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,669,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,582,000 after acquiring an additional 677,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,210,000 after acquiring an additional 125,584 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SVC opened at $7.76 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,599.68%.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

