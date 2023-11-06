Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stake Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Teradata by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 3.2 %

TDC opened at $44.50 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradata from $51.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,866,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $83,016.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,471.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,324 shares of company stock valued at $3,746,914. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

