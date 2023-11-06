The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $24.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.12.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $107,411.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,648.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Confluent by 53,625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337,082 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Confluent by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Confluent by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,877,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.