The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $28.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Envista has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Envista will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 23.7% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 62,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envista by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the third quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

