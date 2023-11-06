TimeScale Financial Inc. Buys 765 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Apple by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 69,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $12,351,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,697,609. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,585 shares of company stock valued at $76,485,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

