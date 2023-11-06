Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 152 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,585 shares of company stock worth $76,485,550. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $176.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

