Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock valued at $48,160,008 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

