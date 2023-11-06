Truist Financial Corp Grows Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 147.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,510 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth $735,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XMAR opened at $32.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

