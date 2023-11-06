Truist Financial Corp Has $1.03 Million Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 181,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 3,500 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $112,490.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $425,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

