Truist Financial Corp Has $1.14 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 30.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 3,638.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 435,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 423,935 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 114.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS UMAR opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.