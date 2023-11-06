Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLU stock opened at $146.17 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $155.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

