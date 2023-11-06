Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,074 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MYR Group by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MYRG. StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,577,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $135.21. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $156.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $939.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

