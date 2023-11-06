Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,206 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Trading Up 2.0 %

OTTR stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

