Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,846 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,821,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.00 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

