Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16,904.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,798,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,152 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 224,582 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 83,852 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 97.1% in the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 63,648 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $79.36.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

