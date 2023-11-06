Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,812 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $8,527,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $7,317,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CERE shares. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of CERE opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.42. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Recommended Stories

