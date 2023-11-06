Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 28.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 140,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 30,845 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 307.7% during the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.57.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Revolve Group stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.