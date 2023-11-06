William Blair Weighs in on PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

