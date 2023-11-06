Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,358,645 shares of company stock worth $48,160,008. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $138.60 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

