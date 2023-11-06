X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $145,657.63 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CEO Paula Ragan sold 199,531 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $145,657.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,733.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 3rd, Paula Ragan sold 39,906 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $35,915.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

XFOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

