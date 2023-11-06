Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xerox by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 847,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after acquiring an additional 607,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,594,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 382.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $542,445,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $152,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $542,445,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Trading Up 3.7 %

XRX opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Xerox had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Xerox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

