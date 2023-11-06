XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 28.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In related news, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other XPEL news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $75,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,121,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,968,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $48,270.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,140 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 13.71%. XPEL’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

