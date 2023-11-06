Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,365 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after purchasing an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

