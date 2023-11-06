Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,599,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $24.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.83. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

