Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $452,498.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,394.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,114 shares of company stock worth $670,049. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

NYSE:USPH opened at $84.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.17 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

