Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 63.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CBRL opened at $68.69 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 116.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CBRL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

