Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,319,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $28.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.30. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

