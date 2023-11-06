Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,352 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $9,878,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CPE opened at $36.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

