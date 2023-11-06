Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 191,950 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,592,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,281,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $8,416,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

PSMT opened at $66.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.89. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.60%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.