Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RadNet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RadNet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in RadNet by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RadNet by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -115.36 and a beta of 1.75.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

