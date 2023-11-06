Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,221.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANF. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BancFirst from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

BancFirst Stock Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

