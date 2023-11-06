Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,992,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 431.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,064,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,106,000 after buying an additional 6,547,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,882,000 after buying an additional 1,673,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,778,000 after buying an additional 619,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,956,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 163,728 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.