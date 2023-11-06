Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Stride worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.61. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $480.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,405.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

