Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Patrick Industries worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. StockNews.com raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $147,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

PATK stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

