Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $42.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90. Dassault Systèmes SE has a fifty-two week low of $32.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DASTY

Dassault Systèmes Profile

(Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.