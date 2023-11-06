Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $835,000 Stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

