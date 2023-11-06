Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $852,000 Stock Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CSG Systems International worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CSGS stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

