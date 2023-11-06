Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $865,000 Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $82.87. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $262.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

