Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $61,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $55.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $364.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

